(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 25)

In this respect, Deputy National Security Advisor Kim Hyun-chong made imprudent remarks last week. "The deepening U.S.-China conflict makes us embarrassed," he said during a meeting with lawmakers-elect of the ruling Democratic Party. In fact, America and China have not yet forced Korea to take sides. Keith Krach, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, did mention a discussion with his Korean counterpart on the U.S. initiative, but it is not a concrete demand yet. So why did Kim volunteer to narrow Korea's strategic positioning by exposing the government's distress? President Moon's former Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok also made an inappropriate statement the other day. Exposing that Stephen Biegun, former U.S. special representative for North Korea, had "pressured Seoul to stop all inter-Korean cooperation," Im insisted on the resumption of the South-North relations and expansion of Seoul's aid to Pyongyang. The deadlocked inter-Korean ties resulted from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's refusal to talk with President Moon. Pyongyang's persistent nuclear armaments make it even harder for Seoul to help it economically in the face of international sanctions. The Moon administration's desire to expand inter-Korean exchanges under such circumstances only helps diminish Seoul's diplomatic leverage.