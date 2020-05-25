Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 May 25, 2020

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/14 Cloudy 10

Incheon 19/14 Cloudy 10

Suwon 21/14 Sunny 20

Cheongju 23/15 Sunny 20

Daejeon 23/14 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 24/15 Sunny 20

Gangneung 24/16 Sunny 20

Jeonju 23/14 Sunny 20

Gwangju 23/14 Cloudy 10

Jeju 21/17 Cloudy 30

Daegu 25/15 Sunny 20

Busan 23/17 Sunny 20

(END)

