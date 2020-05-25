Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 May 25, 2020
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/14 Cloudy 10
Incheon 19/14 Cloudy 10
Suwon 21/14 Sunny 20
Cheongju 23/15 Sunny 20
Daejeon 23/14 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 24/15 Sunny 20
Gangneung 24/16 Sunny 20
Jeonju 23/14 Sunny 20
Gwangju 23/14 Cloudy 10
Jeju 21/17 Cloudy 30
Daegu 25/15 Sunny 20
Busan 23/17 Sunny 20
(END)
