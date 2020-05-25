Seoul stocks open higher on vaccine hopes
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Monday on hopes of a new coronavirus vaccine.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.16 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,976.29 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Optimism grew after a U.S. bio firm, Moderna, again reported positive test results from its candidate vaccine.
Such reports from the U.S. firm sparked a global stock market rally last week.
Large caps traded mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.21 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slipped 0.25 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver added 1.95 percent, while its local rival Kakao spiked 2.23 percent.
Pharmaceutical industry leader Samsung Biologics added 0.65 percent, while Celltrion lost 0.69 percent.
The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar, trading at 1,239.85 won per dollar, down 2.85 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
5
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
3
(LEAD) April air passengers fall to lowest level since 1997
-
4
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
5
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
1
(LEAD) Boat found abandoned on west coast beach, illegal entry suspected
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss increasing nuclear war deterrence
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's new virus cases hover around 20 for 3rd day, Itaewon cluster keeps growing
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 25 new virus cases, total at 11,190
-
5
Navy to send 2 destroyers to U.S.-led RIMPAC exercise