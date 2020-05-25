Club-connected infections continue amid rising cases with unknown links
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 16 more cases of the new coronavirus Monday as health officials are trying to break the chain of transmission tied to cluster infections in Seoul's nightlife district of Itaewon.
The new cases, with three coming from overseas, raised South Korea's total coronavirus caseload to 11,206, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Itaewon has emerged as a new hotbed for COVID-19 after a 29-year-old man tested positive for the virus on May 6 following his visits to clubs and bars in Itaewon.
More than 200 cases have been linked to Itaewon clubs, though health authorities believe the cluster is under control and has not evolved into uncontrollable, explosive infections.
The country reported one more virus fatality, raising the death toll to 267.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 10,226, up 13 from the previous day, according to the KCDC, with 713 patients currently under treatment.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
5
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
3
(LEAD) April air passengers fall to lowest level since 1997
-
4
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
5
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
1
(LEAD) Boat found abandoned on west coast beach, illegal entry suspected
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss increasing nuclear war deterrence
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's new virus cases hover around 20 for 3rd day, Itaewon cluster keeps growing
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 25 new virus cases, total at 11,190
-
5
Navy to send 2 destroyers to U.S.-led RIMPAC exercise