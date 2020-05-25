N. Korea's official paper calls for recycling waste materials
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper called Monday for greater efforts to turn waste into useful resources, saying recycling is key to its "self-reliance" drive aimed at building a powerful economy without outside help.
North Korea has repeatedly called for self-reliance in many areas, including economic development, as it is bracing for a long fight against international sanctions amid a stalemate in denuclearization talks with the United States.
"All organizations, businesses, and organizations must push ahead to collect all waste materials in the production process, sort them and use them as a new source of production," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said.
The paper called on all workers to recycle waste materials, including paper, rubber and glass, and urged their contribution in building a powerful self-reliant economy.
"We can turn any waste into treasure and make the impossible possible if we have our grips on science and technology," it added, stressing the importance of using technology in the process of recycling.
North Korea's media outlets have emphasized the importance of self-reliance frequently since leader Kim Jong-un told a party meeting last December that he has no expectation of the U.S. lifting sanctions anytime soon.
