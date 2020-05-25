The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:06 May 25, 2020
SEOUL, May. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.79 0.80
2-M 0.82 0.83
3-M 0.85 0.86
6-M 0.88 0.89
12-M 1.00 1.01
(END)
