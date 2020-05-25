Yonhap News Summary
----------------
(2nd LD) Club-connected infections continue amid rising cases with unknown links
SEOUL -- South Korean health officials are trying to break the chain of transmission tied to cluster infections in Seoul's nightlife district of Itaewon as the country grapples with sporadic outbreaks across the country.
The 16 new cases, including 13 local infections, raised South Korea's total coronavirus caseload to 11,206, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
New submarine or SLBMs likely next options for N.K. to claim enhanced nuke deterrence: experts
SEOUL -- The most probable step North Korea may take as a way to bolster nuclear capabilities would be launching a new submarine and submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), though the regime is expected to walk on a tightrope ahead of the U.S. presidential election, experts said Monday.
After a weekslong absence from public view, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un convened a meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Worker's Party and discussed "new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence," the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday.
----------------
Kia to further extend Gwangju production halt in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, on Monday said it extended the suspension of its domestic plant by one week due to lockdowns in major markets.
Kia will continue the suspension of the No. 2 plant in Gwangju, 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, until June 5 after suspending production two times since April 27, a company spokesman said.
----------------
1 kindergarten student contracted coronavirus in Seoul ahead of expanded school reopening
SEOUL -- A kindergarten student in Seoul has been infected with the novel coronavirus, the city's education office said Monday, leading to the shutdown of several education institutes in Gangseo Ward, where the young patient lives.
The news quickly raised fear among parents with young children, just two days ahead of the planned second-phase resumption of schools, including kindergartens.
----------------
S. Korea to help defense firms showcase products online amid pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korea's arms procurement agency said Monday it will help local defense firms with their online public relations and marketing efforts, as major international expos have been canceled due to the new coronavirus.
The government plans to help small and midsized companies create online content to promote their products to vitalize the country's arms exports hit by COVID-19, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.
----------------
U.S. official renews calls for N.K. to abandon nukes after its party meeting on nuke deterrence
WASHINGTON -- U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien renewed calls Sunday for North Korea to give up its nuclear program if it wants to have a "great economy," after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a key party meeting to discuss bolstering nuclear deterrence.
In his first public appearance in about three weeks, Kim presided over a session of the Workers' Party's Central Military Commission to discuss "new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence," the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday.
----------------
Seoul stocks extend gains late Mon. morning on hopes of virus vaccine
SEOUL -- South Korean shares traded higher late Monday morning despite escalating political tensions between the United States and China as hopes of a vaccine for the new coronavirus boosted investor sentiment.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.18 points, or 0.52 percent, to 1,980.31 as of 11:20 a.m.
----------------
N. Korea's official paper calls for recycling waste materials
SEOUL -- North Korea's main newspaper called Monday for greater efforts to turn waste into useful resources, saying recycling is key to its "self-reliance" drive aimed at building a powerful economy without outside help.
North Korea has repeatedly called for self-reliance in many areas, including economic development, as it is bracing for a long fight against international sanctions amid a stalemate in denuclearization talks with the United States.
----------------
Movie theaters to live stream 'League of Legends' tournament
SEOUL -- While fears of the novel coronavirus have emptied movie theaters in South Korea, esports fans are given a rare opportunity to watch a "League of Legends" (LoL) tournament on the big screen.
CGV, a multiplex chain run by entertainment giant CJ Group, said Monday it will live stream the upcoming 2020 Mid-Season Cup of LoL starting Thursday at its 24 theaters across the country.
