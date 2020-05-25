BTS' agency Big Hit takes over Pledis of Seventeen, NU'EST
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Big Hit Entertainment, the music label of K-pop super band BTS, said Monday it has acquired Pledis Entertainment that manages NU'EST and Seventeen, as part of efforts to diversify its business portfolio.
"We've become the largest stockholder of Pledis Entertainment," Big Hit said in a statement. "With Pledis joining the group, Big Hit's multi-label system has secured the strong lineup of artists."
Pledis was established in 2010 by Han Sung-soo, who worked as a manager of K-pop diva BoA under South Korea's biggest K-pop music label, SM Entertainment. It has popular K-pop bands, including NU'EST and Seventeen, under its wing.
Big Hit said Pledis will maintain its independence even after the acquisition, but its artists will be supported by Big Hit's management system.
Its Pledis takeover has been in the media spotlight as the company has been expanding its portfolio of contract artists amid rumors of Big Hit going public and holding an IPO later this year.
In 2019, Big Hit debuted Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, as the music label's second-ever boy band after BTS since the company's establishment in 2005. It established a joint venture with entertainment giant CJ ENM to foster new K-pop groups.
It also took over a medium-sized talent agency, Source Music, which is home to popular girl band GFriend, and multi-platform music game company Superb last year.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
5
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
3
(LEAD) April air passengers fall to lowest level since 1997
-
4
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
5
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
1
(LEAD) Boat found abandoned on west coast beach, illegal entry suspected
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's new virus cases hover around 20 for 3rd day, Itaewon cluster keeps growing
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss increasing nuclear war deterrence
-
4
1 kindergarten student contracted coronavirus in Seoul ahead of expanded school reopening
-
5
PM hints at change in mask policy as supply remains stable