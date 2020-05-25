KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
JW HOLDINGS 5,680 DN 20
DB HiTek 32,150 UP 4,850
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 55,800 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 29,200 UP 150
HITEJINRO 36,400 UP 600
Yuhan 52,500 UP 500
SLCORP 13,800 0
CJ LOGISTICS 159,500 UP 4,000
DOOSAN 36,950 UP 450
DaelimInd 79,900 UP 1,000
Daesang 26,150 UP 200
SKNetworks 5,110 UP 80
ORION Holdings 14,350 UP 50
KISWire 14,050 UP 300
TONGYANG 1,695 UP 45
LotteFood 372,500 DN 2,500
NEXENTIRE 5,880 UP 40
CHONGKUNDANG 97,000 DN 500
KCC 150,500 DN 1,500
HyundaiEng&Const 32,400 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 192,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,800 DN 600
Kogas 27,900 UP 200
Hanwha 19,600 UP 50
CJ 91,000 UP 2,400
JWPHARMA 33,700 UP 150
LGInt 14,000 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 4,040 UP 25
SBC 9,390 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 24,500 DN 50
AmoreG 54,500 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 96,000 UP 1,500
HankookShellOil 261,500 UP 2,000
BukwangPharm 26,300 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,000 UP 1,800
TaekwangInd 752,000 DN 7,000
SsangyongCement 5,040 UP 20
KAL 19,350 DN 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,480 UP 220
LG Corp. 63,300 UP 600
