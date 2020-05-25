KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SsangyongMtr 1,465 UP 25
LOTTE Fine Chem 36,750 UP 150
HYUNDAI STEEL 19,550 DN 350
BoryungPharm 14,400 UP 150
L&L 11,550 UP 250
Shinsegae 238,500 DN 4,000
Nongshim 325,000 UP 3,500
SGBC 29,200 UP 150
Hyosung 67,500 UP 600
LOTTE 35,350 DN 350
AK Holdings 23,050 DN 50
NamyangDairy 309,500 DN 500
Youngpoong 507,000 DN 2,000
Donga Socio Holdings 97,400 UP 6,100
SK hynix 81,400 UP 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10050 UP170
KiaMtr 30,400 UP 300
LS 37,600 UP 150
GC Corp 146,500 DN 2,500
GS E&C 24,050 DN 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,300 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 348,000 UP 12,000
KPIC 126,000 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,760 UP 150
SKC 54,600 UP 1,900
GS Retail 43,850 UP 3,050
Binggrae 66,600 UP 300
GCH Corp 22,500 0
LotteChilsung 106,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,810 UP 150
POSCO 172,000 0
SPC SAMLIP 71,700 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 186,000 UP 11,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,850 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 2,975 DN 25
DB INSURANCE 46,300 UP 350
SamsungElec 48,850 UP 100
NHIS 9,920 UP 240
SK Discovery 27,900 DN 250
DAEDUCK 7,340 DN 260
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
5
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
3
(LEAD) April air passengers fall to lowest level since 1997
-
4
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
5
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
1
(LEAD) Boat found abandoned on west coast beach, illegal entry suspected
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's new virus cases hover around 20 for 3rd day, Itaewon cluster keeps growing
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss increasing nuclear war deterrence
-
4
1 kindergarten student contracted coronavirus in Seoul ahead of expanded school reopening
-
5
PM hints at change in mask policy as supply remains stable