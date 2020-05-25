Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 May 25, 2020

SsangyongMtr 1,465 UP 25
LOTTE Fine Chem 36,750 UP 150
HYUNDAI STEEL 19,550 DN 350
BoryungPharm 14,400 UP 150
L&L 11,550 UP 250
Shinsegae 238,500 DN 4,000
Nongshim 325,000 UP 3,500
SGBC 29,200 UP 150
Hyosung 67,500 UP 600
LOTTE 35,350 DN 350
AK Holdings 23,050 DN 50
NamyangDairy 309,500 DN 500
Youngpoong 507,000 DN 2,000
Donga Socio Holdings 97,400 UP 6,100
SK hynix 81,400 UP 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10050 UP170
KiaMtr 30,400 UP 300
LS 37,600 UP 150
GC Corp 146,500 DN 2,500
GS E&C 24,050 DN 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,300 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 348,000 UP 12,000
KPIC 126,000 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,760 UP 150
SKC 54,600 UP 1,900
GS Retail 43,850 UP 3,050
Binggrae 66,600 UP 300
GCH Corp 22,500 0
LotteChilsung 106,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,810 UP 150
POSCO 172,000 0
SPC SAMLIP 71,700 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 186,000 UP 11,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,850 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 2,975 DN 25
DB INSURANCE 46,300 UP 350
SamsungElec 48,850 UP 100
NHIS 9,920 UP 240
SK Discovery 27,900 DN 250
DAEDUCK 7,340 DN 260
