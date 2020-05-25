KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 4,340 UP 205
SYC 47,550 UP 750
MERITZ SECU 3,410 UP 20
HtlShilla 79,300 DN 800
Ottogi 566,000 DN 5,000
Hanmi Science 28,000 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 120,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 32,750 UP 150
Hanssem 84,400 DN 200
KSOE 83,800 UP 3,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 16,100 UP 150
OCI 41,200 UP 100
LS ELECTRIC 42,800 UP 1,100
KorZinc 372,500 DN 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 30,250 UP 1,050
IS DONGSEO 28,650 UP 1,950
S-Oil 68,800 DN 200
LG Innotek 137,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 35,850 UP 650
KumhoPetrochem 71,100 UP 700
Mobis 186,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,050 DN 150
HDC HOLDINGS 10,200 0
S-1 88,000 UP 200
Hanchem 101,500 UP 3,300
DWS 23,800 DN 200
UNID 41,800 UP 100
KEPCO 21,500 UP 250
SamsungSecu 28,350 UP 450
SKTelecom 212,000 UP 3,500
S&T MOTIV 39,450 DN 600
HyundaiElev 63,000 UP 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,550 DN 300
Hanon Systems 8,960 UP 50
SK 246,500 UP 18,000
DAEKYO 4,600 UP 10
GKL 14,700 DN 50
Handsome 29,900 DN 200
COWAY 63,400 DN 800
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
5
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
3
(LEAD) April air passengers fall to lowest level since 1997
-
4
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
5
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
1
(LEAD) Boat found abandoned on west coast beach, illegal entry suspected
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's new virus cases hover around 20 for 3rd day, Itaewon cluster keeps growing
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss increasing nuclear war deterrence
-
4
1 kindergarten student contracted coronavirus in Seoul ahead of expanded school reopening
-
5
PM hints at change in mask policy as supply remains stable