KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 May 25, 2020

LOTTE SHOPPING 86,900 DN 700
IBK 7,620 UP 60
KorElecTerm 36,400 UP 100
NamhaeChem 7,680 DN 20
DONGSUH 17,100 DN 100
BGF 4,610 UP 90
SamsungEng 11,150 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 99,500 UP 700
PanOcean 3,495 UP 75
SAMSUNG CARD 29,300 0
CheilWorldwide 16,700 DN 300
KT 24,350 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL199500 DN500
LG Uplus 13,250 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 44,850 DN 300
KT&G 85,900 UP 3,700
DHICO 3,950 0
LG Display 10,250 0
Kangwonland 24,950 UP 150
NAVER 241,000 UP 10,500
Kakao 268,000 UP 21,000
NCsoft 812,000 UP 22,000
DSME 18,400 UP 1,400
DSINFRA 5,500 UP 20
DWEC 3,495 UP 10
Donga ST 87,600 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,450 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 303,000 UP 1,500
DongwonF&B 204,000 0
KEPCO KPS 31,050 0
LGH&H 1,400,000 UP 3,000
LGCHEM 389,500 UP 12,500
KEPCO E&C 16,500 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,100 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,350 UP 1,150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,100 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 56,100 DN 200
Celltrion 215,000 DN 1,000
Huchems 17,200 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 101,000 DN 1,000
(MORE)

