KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,600 DN 800
KIH 48,650 DN 150
LOTTE Himart 28,550 UP 1,150
GS 37,900 UP 50
CJ CGV 22,450 DN 250
HYUNDAILIVART 14,700 DN 300
LIG Nex1 31,850 UP 450
Fila Holdings 36,400 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 107,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 25,600 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 1,610 0
AMOREPACIFIC 168,500 DN 1,500
LF 13,050 UP 150
FOOSUNG 8,450 UP 580
SK Innovation 106,000 UP 2,500
POONGSAN 20,100 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 31,350 UP 250
Hansae 12,950 0
LG HAUSYS 61,000 UP 600
Youngone Corp 30,700 UP 1,150
KOLON IND 30,950 DN 50
HanmiPharm 241,000 DN 2,000
BNK Financial Group 4,680 0
emart 108,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY232 50 UP700
KOLMAR KOREA 42,600 UP 400
CUCKOO 87,700 DN 700
COSMAX 93,500 UP 3,900
MANDO 26,050 UP 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 632,000 UP 14,000
INNOCEAN 53,700 DN 300
Doosan Bobcat 23,100 0
Netmarble 96,800 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S251500 UP7000
ORION 140,500 UP 8,000
BGF Retail 157,000 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 93,700 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 23,300 UP 400
HYOSUNG HEAVY 15,500 0
WooriFinancialGroup 8,030 UP 200
