S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 25, 2020
All Headlines 16:33 May 25, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.743 0.755 -1.2
3-year TB 0.815 0.837 -2.2
10-year TB 1.316 1.347 -3.1
2-year MSB 0.799 0.810 -1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.152 2.165 -1.3
91-day CD 1.020 1.020 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
