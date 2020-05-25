Go to Contents Go to Navigation

South Korea opens online English bulletin board on coronavirus response

All Headlines 18:44 May 25, 2020

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government launched an online English-language bulletin board Monday to share the nation's know-how and experience in fighting the new coronavirus pandemic.

The bulletin board, available at the Policy Information section on the foreign ministry's English-language website, offers various information including epidemiological studies, treatment and management of patients and immigration control measures.

Users can also access videoconferences hosted by the foreign ministry and health officials on ways to tackle the virus.

South Korea's swift response to COVID-19 has been lauded internationally, and many countries have requested that the country share its experience.

This screenshot provided by the foreign ministry on May 25, 2020, shows the foreign ministry's English-language website, with the section that leads to its new bulletin board on the country's coronavirus response marked in red. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
