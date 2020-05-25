S. Korea voices regret over Japan's extension of entry restrictions
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Monday expressed regret over Japan's decision to extend its entry restrictions for South Korean visitors over the new coronavirus.
Earlier in the day, Japan notified South Korea of its decision to extend the restrictions, including the suspension of a visa-waiver program and a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from the country, by another month until end-June.
"It is regrettable that Japan has continued to maintain entry restrictions against South Korea, where coronavirus infections have been stabilized," an official at the foreign ministry said.
Tokyo imposed the entry restrictions in early March when virus cases were surging in South Korea. Seoul also suspended a visa-waiver program for Japan in a tit-for-tat response.
"The government will take additional measures, if needed, while closely monitoring infections reported in Japan," the official added.
The ministry said Seoul will urge Tokyo to lift the restrictions at an early date, aside from its efforts to seek regional cooperation to contain the spread of the virus.
(END)
-
1
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
5
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
3
(LEAD) April air passengers fall to lowest level since 1997
-
4
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
5
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
1
(LEAD) Boat found abandoned on west coast beach, illegal entry suspected
-
2
New submarine or SLBMs likely next options for N.K. to claim enhanced nuke deterrence: experts
-
3
1 kindergarten student contracted coronavirus in Seoul ahead of expanded school reopening
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's new virus cases hover around 20 for 3rd day, Itaewon cluster keeps growing
-
5
(LEAD) 1 kindergarten student tests positive for virus ahead of expanded school reopening