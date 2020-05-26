Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- Kim Yong-kyun law alone cannot prevent another Kim Yong-kyun (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- No. of patients hospitalized at psychiatric ward for over decade tallied at 15,000, 60 times gov't data (Kookmin Daily)
-- Former comfort woman says victims were used for 30 years, calls for justice (Donga llbo)
-- Ex-comfort woman says civic group used victims for 30 years, former leader should be held accountable (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Former comfort woman says civic group used victims for 30 years, its ex-leader ran for election for self-interest (Segye Times)
-- An outcry of 30-year frustration over 'using grandmas' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't declares 'wartime-like' fiscal policy, alarms over snowballing national debt (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to release money to max against 'wartime-like' situation (Hankyoreh)
-- Ex-comfort woman says victims have been used for 30 years, cannot forgive civic group (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon urges use of full fiscal capability against 'wartime-like' economic crisis (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon calls for using all capabilities against 'wartime-like' economic situation (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 'Comfort woman' repeats criticism of lawmaker-elect (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Civic group used victims: surviving 'comfort woman' (Korea Herald)
-- 'Yoon sought to become lawmaker for self-interest' (Korea Times)
