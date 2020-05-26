(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 26)

We can hardly understand why the Kim regime is trying to escalate tensions and turn the clock back to nuclear saber-rattling. The latest move comes amid the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Pyongyang has yet to report any infections in the reclusive country; but it has been widely reported that the North is not exempt from the attack of the highly contagious disease. Thus the North should come out of its isolation and cooperate with the international community to prevent and contain COVID-19.