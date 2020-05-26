S. Korea, China to discuss expanding scope of FTA
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it will hold the seventh round of talks with China this week to discuss expanding the scope of their bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) to better cover the service and investment sectors.
The two countries will begin a four-day virtual meeting Tuesday to "speed up" the progress amid the new coronavirus pandemic that has virtually frozen global travel and economic activities, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The previous meeting was held in Beijing in November last year. Seoul and Beijing implemented the FTA in December 2015 to lower tariffs on goods.
"South Korea will help local firms penetrate deeper into the Chinese market and make efforts to better protect their investments," a ministry official said.
China is the biggest trading partner of Asia's No. 4 economy, although the country's outbound shipments to China sank 16 percent on-year to US$136 billion in 2019 amid the falling price of chips.
South Korea has been making efforts to expand ties with China through other trade deals as well.
Seoul is currently under talks with Beijing and Tokyo to clinch a trilateral FTA, although the latest COVID-19 pandemic has delayed any progress. Their first official negotiations for the regional economic deal started in 2013.
In a separate move, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its dialogue partners -- South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand -- are moving to finalize a mega Asia-Pacific trade pact, known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) this year.
The RCEP, the biggest trade deal ever signed by South Korea, is expected to help Asia's No. 4 economy diversify its export portfolio amid growing protectionism around the globe sparked by the Sino-American trade row.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
5
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
3
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
4
(LEAD) April air passengers fall to lowest level since 1997
-
5
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
1
(LEAD) Boat found abandoned on west coast beach, illegal entry suspected
-
2
Military says low possibility of abandoned boat's link to espionage
-
3
New submarine or SLBMs likely next options for N.K. to claim enhanced nuke deterrence: experts
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea striving to break club-linked transmission chain
-
5
(LEAD) 1 kindergarten student tests positive for virus ahead of expanded school reopening