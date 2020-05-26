Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

May 26, 2020

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/14 Sunny 60

Incheon 18/14 Sunny 60

Suwon 22/13 Sunny 60

Cheongju 26/15 Sunny 60

Daejeon 25/14 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 23/14 Sunny 70

Gangneung 23/16 Sunny 70

Jeonju 25/14 Sunny 60

Gwangju 25/15 Cloudy 10

Jeju 22/17 Cloudy 0

Daegu 28/16 Sunny 10

Busan 23/17 Cloudy 0



