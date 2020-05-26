S. Korea to test-run online sales platform for agricultural wholesalers
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it will kick off a new online sales platform for agricultural wholesalers to help them trade fresh produce around the clock without face-to-face interaction amid rising concerns over the new coronavirus pandemic.
"Previously, the trade of fresh produce mostly centered on offline sales due to quality issues. But changes in the sales structure and the development of telecom and video technologies have paved the way for reform," the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said in a statement.
The move came as the COVID-19 pandemic has made social distancing a top priority in industries, sparking calls for safer and efficient sales platforms.
Under the plan, sales of onions will begin through the online public platform Wednesday, and other produce will be introduced gradually through 2022.
South Korea said the platform will also help retailers to save time and costs, as it significantly reduces the distribution stages.
To guarantee the quality of produce, South Korea said the platform will provide buyers with high-quality images of produce. The ministry is also preparing detailed guidelines on the settlement of potential disputes.
