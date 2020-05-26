S. Korea's telecom market lacks competition: report
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's telecommunications market dominated by three major firms lacks competition and needs to improve its structure to provide better services to consumers, a state-run think tank said Tuesday.
The Korea Information Society Development Institute (KISDI) said although competition in the local telecom market, viewed as an oligopoly, has grown over the years, it still appears to be "insufficient."
"The market share and concentration ratio of the country's top telecom operator dropped and improved index related to the market structure, but this is mainly due to government policy of supporting 'altteul' phone operators," the KISDI said in its report for the 2019 telecom market, using the Korean word for thrifty. "Considering its market structure and achievements, we cannot conclude there is active competition in the market."
Altteul phone service providers refer to mobile virtual network operators that rent infrastructure from major telecom firms and provide wireless service at a cheaper price.
Excluding altteul phone operators, the market share of the country's top mobile carrier, SK Telecom Co., stood at 47.3 percent in terms of the number of subscribers at end-2018, according to the report.
SK Telecom was followed by KT Corp. with 29.8 percent and LG Uplus Corp. with 22.9 percent.
The market share difference between the country's top and second-largest telecom operators was 18.9 percentage points, which was 5.4 percentage points higher than data from OECD members.
"When compared with internationally, there is a big gap between the No. 1 and No. 2 service providers, and there is relatively small pressure from altteul phone operators," the KISDI said.
"At this point, there is little possibility for a new telecom operator with infrastructure to enter the market, so improving market structure is likely to be limited."
Such a market situation may affect the companies' investment and mobile tariff plans, and could limit active competition in the market in the long term, according to the report.
The KISDI said competition in the future mobile market will depend on the industry's response to the 5G sector and performance of altteul phone operators.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
5
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
3
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
4
(LEAD) April air passengers fall to lowest level since 1997
-
5
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
1
(LEAD) Boat found abandoned on west coast beach, illegal entry suspected
-
2
Military says low possibility of abandoned boat's link to espionage
-
3
New submarine or SLBMs likely next options for N.K. to claim enhanced nuke deterrence: experts
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea striving to break club-linked transmission chain
-
5
(LEAD) 1 kindergarten student tests positive for virus ahead of expanded school reopening