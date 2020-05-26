Seoul stocks open higher on economic recovery hopes
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Tuesday on expectations for an economic recovery amid eased worries over the new coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.7 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,005.30 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI extended gains from the previous day largely on investors' optimism for an economic recovery fueled by South Korean President Moon Jae-in's push for a third and possibly largest-ever supplementary budget.
U.S. stock markets closed Monday (New York time) for the Memorial Day holiday.
Large caps were mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.31 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slipped 0.61 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor soared 1.25 percent, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors advanced 1.64 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver slipped 0.83 percent, and its local rival Kakao spiked 1.31 percent.
Pharmaceutical industry leader Samsung Biologics added 0.79 percent, while Celltrion lost 0.23 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,239.85 won per dollar, up 4.35 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
5
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
3
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
4
(LEAD) April air passengers fall to lowest level since 1997
-
5
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
1
(LEAD) Boat found abandoned on west coast beach, illegal entry suspected
-
2
Military says low possibility of abandoned boat's link to espionage
-
3
New submarine or SLBMs likely next options for N.K. to claim enhanced nuke deterrence: experts
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea striving to break club-linked transmission chain
-
5
(LEAD) 1 kindergarten student tests positive for virus ahead of expanded school reopening