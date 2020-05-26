Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung heir questioned over 2015 merger of key affiliates

All Headlines 10:06 May 26, 2020

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong was summoned to the prosecution Tuesday to be questioned about suspicions surrounding the top conglomerate's controversial merger of two leading affiliates in 2015.

Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, appeared before prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office in the morning to face questioning about the Samsung management's decision-making process in the merger of Samsung C&T Corp. and Cheil Industries Inc. five years ago.

Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics (Yonhap)

