Netflix estimated to have record-high subscriptions in S. Korea in April: data
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Global video streaming platform Netflix Inc. is estimated to have brought in record-high paid subscriptions in April amid the coronavirus pandemic, industry data showed Tuesday.
An estimated 2 million paid viewers in South Korea presumably paid 43.9 billion won (US$35.5 million) for subscriptions last month, up 21 percent from 36.2 billion won in March, according to the data from industry tracker WiseApp.
The number of South Korean subscribers to the U.S. platform has gradually increased from 280,000 in April 2018 to 1.42 million in April 2019, the data showed.
The data showed that 37 percent of Netflix users in the country were in their 20s, followed by 25 percent in their 30s and 19 percent in their 40s. Those aged 50 or older took up the remainder
Netflix, which started as a video rental firm in 1997, offers original and licensed TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages.
Netflix currently does not release revenue and subscription data by region.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
5
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
3
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
4
(LEAD) April air passengers fall to lowest level since 1997
-
5
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
1
(LEAD) Boat found abandoned on west coast beach, illegal entry suspected
-
2
Military says low possibility of abandoned boat's link to espionage
-
3
New submarine or SLBMs likely next options for N.K. to claim enhanced nuke deterrence: experts
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea striving to break club-linked transmission chain
-
5
(LEAD) 1 kindergarten student tests positive for virus ahead of expanded school reopening