Hyundai teases upgraded Santa Fe ahead of June launch

All Headlines 10:52 May 26, 2020

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, on Tuesday released a teaser for the upgraded Santa Fe SUV ahead of its domestic launch next month.

The face-lifted Santa Fe adopts a "hidden lighting lamp" design, in which the headlamps are positioned inside the grille and the lamps blend in perfectly with the grille when they are switched off, Hyundai said in a statement.

The upgraded SUV will be unveiled at an online unboxing event in South Korea next month, it said.

This teaser image provided by Hyundai Motor shows the front image of the face-lifted Santa Fe SUV to be launched in the domestic market next month. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

