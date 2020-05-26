Schools are key to success of 'everyday life quarantine,' Moon says
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in vowed the government's full efforts Tuesday to stave off sporadic cluster infections in South Korea, as more than 2 million students nationwide are preparing to return to schools this week in a phased measure to normalize the public education system disrupted by the new coronavirus.
He stressed that the reopening of schools would decide the success or failure of the "everyday life quarantine" in place, speaking at a weekly Cabinet meeting.
In case of a COVID-19 outbreak at school, an "emergency response system" will be activated in accordance with a related manual, he said.
"There shouldn't be any negligence in the quarantine outside of schools as well," he added.
He assured the people that the government will toughen the on-site inspection of "high-risk" facilities, such as clubs and karaoke rooms, a source and a bridge of a chain of recent infections, in cooperation with local authorities.
"As shown in sporadic cluster infections, we are always exposed to the danger of infections, which would continue until the development of vaccine," Moon said.
An additional round of in-person classes are scheduled to resume Wednesday for around 2.37 million students, including first and second graders at elementary schools.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
5
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
3
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
4
(LEAD) April air passengers fall to lowest level since 1997
-
5
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
1
(LEAD) Boat found abandoned on west coast beach, illegal entry suspected
-
2
Military says low possibility of abandoned boat's link to espionage
-
3
New submarine or SLBMs likely next options for N.K. to claim enhanced nuke deterrence: experts
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea striving to break club-linked transmission chain
-
5
(LEAD) 1 kindergarten student tests positive for virus ahead of expanded school reopening