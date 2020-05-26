Samsung's Q1 smartphone shipments down 18 pct on virus impact: report
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s smartphone shipments plunged 18 percent on-year in the first quarter of the year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a report showed Tuesday, although it remained the top smartphone vendor around the globe.
The South Korean tech firm shipped 59 million smartphones in the January-March period, down from 72 million units a year earlier, according to market tracker Counterpoint Research.
Samsung's share of the global smartphone market stood at 20 percent in the first quarter, down 1 percentage point from a year ago.
Samsung was followed by China's Huawei Technologies Co. with a 17 percent market share and U.S. tech titan Apple Inc. with 14 percent.
South Korea's No. 2 tech firm, LG Electronics Inc., took a 2 percent share in the first quarter, with its first-quarter smartphone shipments dropping more than 27 percent on-year to 5 million units.
Due to the virus impact, Counterpoint Research said global smartphone shipments stood at only 295 million units in the first quarter, the first time in six years that the figure dropped below 300 million. Compared to a year ago, the shipments dropped 13 percent.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
5
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
3
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
4
(LEAD) April air passengers fall to lowest level since 1997
-
5
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
1
(LEAD) Boat found abandoned on west coast beach, illegal entry suspected
-
2
Military says low possibility of abandoned boat's link to espionage
-
3
New submarine or SLBMs likely next options for N.K. to claim enhanced nuke deterrence: experts
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea striving to break club-linked transmission chain
-
5
(LEAD) 1 kindergarten student tests positive for virus ahead of expanded school reopening