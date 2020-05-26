S. Korea to host online seminar on virus responses for S. American countries
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is hosting an online session this week to share its know-how and experience in tackling the coronavirus pandemic with foreign partners in South America, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The web seminar, set to take place early Wednesday, is the third of its kind to be arranged by the government since Seoul launched the task force late last month to respond to growing foreign requests for Korea to share its policy measures against COVID-19.
South Korea's swift response system has been lauded by many countries as a global model as it has achieved considerable success in flattening the curve, with the infection caseload standing at 11,225 as of late Monday, with 269 deaths.
In Wednesday's session, officials from 18 ministries and related agencies will give an overview of South Korea's quarantine policy and explain how the virus testing is carried out. Clinical findings and the approach to patient treatment will also be addressed, the ministry said.
The upcoming seminar will be livestreamed at http://medicalkorea.mlive.kr and will provide translations in English and Spanish.
About 1,400 people from more than 70 countries, largely from Asia, the Middle East and Europe, attended the two previous web seminars earlier this month, according to the ministry.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
5
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
3
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
4
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
5
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
1
(LEAD) Boat found abandoned on west coast beach, illegal entry suspected
-
2
Military says low possibility of abandoned boat's link to espionage
-
3
New submarine or SLBMs likely next options for N.K. to claim enhanced nuke deterrence: experts
-
4
(LEAD) 1 kindergarten student tests positive for virus ahead of expanded school reopening
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea striving to break club-linked transmission chain