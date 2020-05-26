With umpires under microscope, KBO's new promotion-relegation system in spotlight

The league will evaluate umpires' performances at the end of each season, based on consistency with their strike zone and on how often their calls are overturned after video reviews. And the official who comes in last place will be demoted to the Futures League, the KBO's minor league, for the following season. Also, those who finish in the bottom five for two straight seasons will also be sent to the Futures League. Their spots will be filled by those earning promotions from the Futures League.