KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyosung 68,600 UP 1,100
SGBC 30,400 UP 1,200
LOTTE 35,650 UP 300
AK Holdings 22,900 DN 150
Shinsegae 240,500 UP 2,000
NamyangDairy 311,500 UP 2,000
SsangyongMtr 1,525 UP 60
LOTTE Fine Chem 37,400 UP 650
HYUNDAI STEEL 20,250 UP 700
Nongshim 323,500 DN 1,500
ORION Holdings 14,550 UP 200
LS ELECTRIC 47,200 UP 4,400
SBC 9,730 UP 340
Hyundai M&F INS 24,500 0
Daesang 25,500 DN 650
TONGYANG 1,665 DN 30
SKNetworks 5,340 UP 230
LotteFood 376,000 UP 3,500
GS E&C 27,000 UP 2,950
AmoreG 55,300 UP 800
HyundaiMtr 97,800 UP 1,800
COWAY 70,500 UP 7,100
HankookShellOil 263,000 UP 1,500
KISWire 14,500 UP 450
NEXENTIRE 6,020 UP 140
CHONGKUNDANG 97,000 0
DongkukStlMill 4,300 UP 260
KCC 154,500 UP 4,000
TaekwangInd 752,000 0
SsangyongCement 5,120 UP 80
KAL 20,250 UP 900
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,570 UP 90
LG Corp. 64,800 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 26,450 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,800 UP 800
DWS 25,450 UP 1,650
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 58,100 UP 2,300
ShinhanGroup 29,700 UP 500
DB HiTek 32,700 UP 550
CJ 88,800 DN 2,200
