Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:41 May 26, 2020

JWPHARMA 34,250 UP 550
LGInt 14,150 UP 150
SK Innovation 121,000 UP 15,000
HDC-OP 22,300 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 15,800 UP 1,400
L&L 11,600 UP 50
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10250 UP200
KiaMtr 31,500 UP 1,100
Donga Socio Holdings 98,000 UP 600
SK hynix 81,900 UP 500
Youngpoong 512,000 UP 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,750 UP 1,350
SamsungF&MIns 193,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,600 UP 800
Kogas 28,450 UP 550
Hanwha 19,650 UP 50
HITEJINRO 36,100 DN 300
Yuhan 51,800 DN 700
SLCORP 13,800 0
CJ LOGISTICS 157,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 37,950 UP 1,000
DaelimInd 83,600 UP 3,700
KPIC 129,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,820 UP 10
POSCO 176,000 UP 4,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,100 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 188,000 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,250 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,030 UP 55
DB INSURANCE 46,700 UP 400
SamsungElec 49,250 UP 400
NHIS 10,200 UP 280
SK Discovery 29,800 UP 1,900
LotteChilsung 106,500 UP 500
LS 38,750 UP 1,150
GC Corp 147,000 UP 500
GS Retail 42,750 DN 1,100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,950 UP 650
Binggrae 66,700 UP 100
GCH Corp 22,750 UP 250
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!