KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
JWPHARMA 34,250 UP 550
LGInt 14,150 UP 150
SK Innovation 121,000 UP 15,000
HDC-OP 22,300 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 15,800 UP 1,400
L&L 11,600 UP 50
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10250 UP200
KiaMtr 31,500 UP 1,100
Donga Socio Holdings 98,000 UP 600
SK hynix 81,900 UP 500
Youngpoong 512,000 UP 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,750 UP 1,350
SamsungF&MIns 193,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,600 UP 800
Kogas 28,450 UP 550
Hanwha 19,650 UP 50
HITEJINRO 36,100 DN 300
Yuhan 51,800 DN 700
SLCORP 13,800 0
CJ LOGISTICS 157,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 37,950 UP 1,000
DaelimInd 83,600 UP 3,700
KPIC 129,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,820 UP 10
POSCO 176,000 UP 4,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,100 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 188,000 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,250 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,030 UP 55
DB INSURANCE 46,700 UP 400
SamsungElec 49,250 UP 400
NHIS 10,200 UP 280
SK Discovery 29,800 UP 1,900
LotteChilsung 106,500 UP 500
LS 38,750 UP 1,150
GC Corp 147,000 UP 500
GS Retail 42,750 DN 1,100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,950 UP 650
Binggrae 66,700 UP 100
GCH Corp 22,750 UP 250
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
5
28 new coronavirus infections reported in capital area: KCDC
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
3
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
4
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
5
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
1
(LEAD) Boat found abandoned on west coast beach, illegal entry suspected
-
2
Military says low possibility of abandoned boat's link to espionage
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea striving to break club-linked transmission chain
-
4
New submarine or SLBMs likely next options for N.K. to claim enhanced nuke deterrence: experts
-
5
(LEAD) 1 kindergarten student tests positive for virus ahead of expanded school reopening