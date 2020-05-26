KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,990 UP 230
SKC 58,900 UP 4,300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 388,000 UP 40,000
Ottogi 567,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 33,400 UP 650
DAEDUCK 7,170 DN 170
MERITZ SECU 3,415 UP 5
HtlShilla 81,500 UP 2,200
Hanmi Science 28,200 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 123,500 UP 3,500
Hanssem 87,700 UP 3,300
KSOE 85,800 UP 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 17,000 UP 900
OCI 44,200 UP 3,000
KorZinc 382,000 UP 9,500
SamsungHvyInd 4,380 UP 40
SYC 47,150 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 30,850 UP 600
IS DONGSEO 31,250 UP 2,600
S-Oil 72,500 UP 3,700
LG Innotek 142,000 UP 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI WIA 36,700 UP 850
KumhoPetrochem 73,000 UP 1,900
Mobis 195,000 UP 8,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,500 UP 450
HDC HOLDINGS 10,050 DN 150
S-1 87,900 DN 100
Hanchem 106,500 UP 5,000
UNID 42,550 UP 750
KEPCO 21,600 UP 100
SamsungSecu 28,850 UP 500
SKTelecom 212,000 0
S&T MOTIV 39,700 UP 250
HyundaiElev 64,200 UP 1,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,700 UP 150
Hanon Systems 9,100 UP 140
SK 259,000 UP 12,500
DAEKYO 4,590 DN 10
GKL 15,100 UP 400
