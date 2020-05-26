KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 29,100 DN 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,700 UP 800
IBK 7,770 UP 150
KorElecTerm 37,500 UP 1,100
NamhaeChem 7,880 UP 200
DONGSUH 17,150 UP 50
BGF 4,620 UP 10
SamsungEng 11,450 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 102,500 UP 3,000
PanOcean 3,495 0
SAMSUNG CARD 29,650 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 16,950 UP 250
KT 24,950 UP 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196500 DN3000
LG Uplus 13,300 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 45,950 UP 1,100
KT&G 85,300 DN 600
DHICO 3,990 UP 40
LG Display 10,550 UP 300
Kangwonland 25,150 UP 200
NAVER 239,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 270,000 UP 2,000
NCsoft 801,000 DN 11,000
DSME 19,150 UP 750
DSINFRA 5,360 DN 140
DWEC 3,605 UP 110
Donga ST 88,400 UP 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,900 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 298,500 DN 4,500
DongwonF&B 203,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 31,700 UP 650
LGH&H 1,400,000 0
LGCHEM 414,000 UP 24,500
KEPCO E&C 16,650 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 68,000 UP 900
HALLA HOLDINGS 33,100 UP 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,550 UP 450
LGELECTRONICS 57,100 UP 1,000
Celltrion 214,500 DN 500
Huchems 17,450 UP 250
