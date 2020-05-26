KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,100 UP 500
KIH 50,700 UP 2,050
LOTTE Himart 28,250 DN 300
GS 39,550 UP 1,650
CJ CGV 23,750 UP 1,300
HYUNDAILIVART 14,700 0
LIG Nex1 32,300 UP 450
Fila Holdings 36,300 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 110,000 UP 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 26,750 UP 1,150
HANWHA LIFE 1,640 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 167,500 DN 1,000
LF 13,350 UP 300
FOOSUNG 8,500 UP 50
JW HOLDINGS 5,600 DN 80
POONGSAN 20,550 UP 450
KBFinancialGroup 32,600 UP 1,250
Hansae 13,250 UP 300
LG HAUSYS 64,900 UP 3,900
Youngone Corp 31,000 UP 300
KOLON IND 32,450 UP 1,500
HanmiPharm 243,000 UP 2,000
BNK Financial Group 4,755 UP 75
emart 110,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY244 50 UP1200
KOLMAR KOREA 43,850 UP 1,250
CUCKOO 89,000 UP 1,300
COSMAX 95,000 UP 1,500
MANDO 27,300 UP 1,250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 645,000 UP 13,000
INNOCEAN 54,400 UP 700
Doosan Bobcat 23,100 0
Netmarble 97,300 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S259500 UP8000
ORION 134,000 DN 6,500
BGF Retail 156,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 92,800 DN 900
HYOSUNG HEAVY 15,950 UP 450
WooriFinancialGroup 8,190 UP 160
