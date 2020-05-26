Seoul stocks close higher on hopes of economic reopening, stimulus
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares closed higher Tuesday on institutional buying, fueled by hopes of major economies reopening. The Korean won rose sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,029.78, spiking 35.18 points, or 1.76 percent, and breaching the psychologically significant 2,000-mark for the first time since March 6. Trading volume was high at about 999.5 million shares worth some 12.39 trillion won (US$10.03 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 664 to 184.
The index got off to a strong start and extended gains throughout the day. The gains were largely buoyed by the rollbacks of the coronavirus-incurred economic lockdowns, particularly in Europe, analysts said.
The Euro Stoxx 50 surged 2.27 percent Monday (local time) from the previous session's close. France's CAC 40 Index closed 2.15 percent higher, while Germany's DAX spiked 2.87 percent.
"The major economies are pushing for economic reopening ahead of the holiday season, especially among the tourist-rich regions in Western Europe," NH Investment & Securities analyst Noh Dong-kil said.
"Spain decided to lift the two-week self-distancing orders for local visitors starting July, while Greece allowed restaurants and cafes to resume operations on condition of keeping a certain distance," he added.
Hopes of economic stimulus at home also boosted investor sentiment.
South Korea's composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) came to 77.6 this month, up 6.8 points from a month ago when the index dropped to the lowest level since December 2008, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Institutions purchased a net 341.8 billion won, with foreigners scooping up a net 8.9 billion won. Retail investors sold a net 480.2 billion won, ending a three-day buying streak.
Most large caps closed in positive terrain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.82 percent to 49,250 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.61 percent to 81,900 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor soared 1.88 percent to 97,800 won, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors spiking 3.62 percent to 31,500 won.
Internet portal giant Naver slid 0.83 percent to 239,000 won while its local rival Kakao added 0.75 percent to 270,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,234.30 won per dollar, up 9.90 won from the previous session's close.
