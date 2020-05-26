Cheong Wa Dae says it will keep leasing presidential jet
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday it will continue to lease a presidential jet, called Air Force One, an official said Tuesday in response to a news report that it is considering buying a new one.
The presidential office has leased a modified Boeing 747-400 airliner from Korean Air under a 10-year contract. It's slated to expire this year.
Cheong Wa Dae is planning for another long-term lease, and a related budget has already been allocated, the official told reporters on the customary condition of anonymity.
He indicated a move to lease a brand-new model, saying it would be put in use probably late next year after interior refurbishment and remodeling work.
Earlier in the day, the Seoul-based JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported Cheong Wa Dae is seeking to purchase an aircraft. Citing an unnamed government source, it added Cheong Wa Dae has requested that airplane makers, including Boeing and Airbus, offer materials on some candidate models.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
5
28 new coronavirus infections reported in capital area: KCDC
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
3
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
4
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
5
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
1
Military says low possibility of abandoned boat's link to espionage
-
2
New submarine or SLBMs likely next options for N.K. to claim enhanced nuke deterrence: experts
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea striving to break club-linked transmission chain
-
4
(LEAD) 1 kindergarten student tests positive for virus ahead of expanded school reopening
-
5
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance