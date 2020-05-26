UNC finds both Koreas violated armistice agreement in DMZ gunfire incident
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Command (UNC) said Tuesday that both South and North Korea violated the armistice agreement in their recent exchange of fire inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).
The U.S.-led command, which administers the DMZ and enforces the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War, came to the conclusion after a weekslong investigation into the May 3 incident, where four bullets from the North hit a South Korean guard post, leading South Korean troops to return fire.
But the UNC said it was unable to determine definitely if North Korea opened fire intentionally or by mistake.
Earlier, the South Korean military authorities and the U.S. said they assessed the incident as accidental based upon evidence secured from various intelligence sources.
