Number of surviving victims of sexual slavery by Japan falls to 17
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean woman forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops during World War II has died, a civic group said Tuesday, bringing down the number of surviving victims to 17.
The woman, whose identity was withheld, died early Monday morning at the House of Sharing, a shelter for sexual slavery victims, euphemistically called "comfort women," in Gwangju, about 40 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan.
The woman's funeral will be held privately in accordance with the wishes of her and her bereaved family, the council said. Her death, the third such death this year, brought the number of registered surviving victims in South Korea to 17.
Historians say that around 200,000 Asian women, mostly Koreans, were forcibly sent to front-line brothels to provide sex services for Japanese soldiers.
The latest death came amid allegations of donation embezzlement by the operators of the House of Sharing and the Korean council.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
5
28 new coronavirus infections reported in capital area: KCDC
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
3
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
4
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
5
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
1
Military says low possibility of abandoned boat's link to espionage
-
2
New submarine or SLBMs likely next options for N.K. to claim enhanced nuke deterrence: experts
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea striving to break club-linked transmission chain
-
4
(LEAD) 1 kindergarten student tests positive for virus ahead of expanded school reopening
-
5
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance