Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:13 May 27, 2020

SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-yong summoned for questioning 20 days after making apology to public (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 2 suspected cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children reported (Kookmin Daily)
-- UNC unable to determine N. Korea's gunfire accidental (Donga llbo)
-- 2 Koreas violate Armistice Agreement in guard post gunfire (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 2 Koreas violate Armistice Agreement in guard post gunfire (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party calls for all fiscal capacity to be mobilized without thinking about national debt (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon Seok-youl orders swift investigation into all allegations over Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-yong summoned for questioning for first time in 3 years over allegations on illegal succession attempts (Hankyoreh)
-- Suspected carcinogen found in diabetes drug used by 260,000 people (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Has aviation industry bottomed out? (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI rebounds to 2,000 after 2 months (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kids develop symptoms of syndrome tied to virus (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung heir summoned over 2015 merger (Korea Herald)
-- Parents concerned about guidelines on school reopening (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!