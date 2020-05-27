Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-yong summoned for questioning 20 days after making apology to public (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 2 suspected cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children reported (Kookmin Daily)
-- UNC unable to determine N. Korea's gunfire accidental (Donga llbo)
-- 2 Koreas violate Armistice Agreement in guard post gunfire (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 2 Koreas violate Armistice Agreement in guard post gunfire (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party calls for all fiscal capacity to be mobilized without thinking about national debt (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon Seok-youl orders swift investigation into all allegations over Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-yong summoned for questioning for first time in 3 years over allegations on illegal succession attempts (Hankyoreh)
-- Suspected carcinogen found in diabetes drug used by 260,000 people (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Has aviation industry bottomed out? (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI rebounds to 2,000 after 2 months (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Kids develop symptoms of syndrome tied to virus (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung heir summoned over 2015 merger (Korea Herald)
-- Parents concerned about guidelines on school reopening (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X grateful for recent U.S. breakthrough
-
2
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
4
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
5
28 new coronavirus infections reported in capital area: KCDC
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
4
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
5
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
Seoul sees double-digit rise in infections as club cluster balloons
-
3
(3rd LD) Club-linked virus cases still on rise ahead of further school reopening
-
4
(2nd LD) Club-linked virus cases still on rise ahead of further school reopening
-
5
New submarine or SLBMs likely next options for N.K. to claim enhanced nuke deterrence: experts