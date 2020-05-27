Korean-language dailies

-- Lee Jae-yong summoned for questioning 20 days after making apology to public (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 2 suspected cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children reported (Kookmin Daily)

-- UNC unable to determine N. Korea's gunfire accidental (Donga llbo)

-- 2 Koreas violate Armistice Agreement in guard post gunfire (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party calls for all fiscal capacity to be mobilized without thinking about national debt (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon Seok-youl orders swift investigation into all allegations over Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-yong summoned for questioning for first time in 3 years over allegations on illegal succession attempts (Hankyoreh)

-- Suspected carcinogen found in diabetes drug used by 260,000 people (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Has aviation industry bottomed out? (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KOSPI rebounds to 2,000 after 2 months (Korea Economic Daily)

