SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Attaching weight to 'rocket delivery' puts 'quarantine' behind (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ulsan mayor suspected of receiving 20 mln won in bribes in golf ball boxes (Kookmin Daily)
-- Giant ruling party with 177 seats vows to complete reform of prosecution, National Assembly when new parliamentary term begins (Donga llbo)
-- 561 schools push back reopening schedule, rising cases tied to logistics center rings alarm bell (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Privilege' should not be shield for corruption, profanity (Segye Times)
-- U.S. presses its allies to join China sanctions (Chosun Ilbo)
-- As Stanford quintuples cultivation of semiconductor talents, Seoul National University stands still for 15 years (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Coupang makes hundreds of workers work, while hiding virus infections (Hankyoreh)
-- For 1st time in 31 years, gov't to increase admissions quota for medical colleges by more than 500 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Golden egg': Private digital certification market enters unlimited competition (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Connecting to quantum computing can prevent new industries from falling behind (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Coupang, Kurly distribution centers are shut down (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Coronavirus cases rise again (Korea Herald)
-- Strife between Korean gov't, UNC intensifies (Korea Times)
