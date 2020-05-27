(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 27)

The Korea Economic Research Institute, a private think tank, recently forecast that levies collected from local firms would decline this year for the first time in six years. Korea's corporate tax revenue rose to 72 trillion won in 2019 from 45 trillion won in 2015. This year, however, the amount is estimated to reach 56.5 trillion won, 12 percent lower than the government's projection of 64.4 trillion won, according to the KERI.