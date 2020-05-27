(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 27)

From a broader perspective, a recent eye-catching survey by the Korea Enterprises Federation cited more and more deregulation as the legislative body's top priority. Among 222 business and economic professors surveyed, 73.4 percent cited abolishing high entrance barriers for new business entrants, and deregulation for new industries as the top tasks for the Assembly. About 57 percent selected labor reform, followed by 33.8 percent who indicated a stronger welfare and social safety net as being of key importance. Also, 14.4 percent of respondents said that reform of chaebol was necessary.