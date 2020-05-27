Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 May 27, 2020

SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/13 Sunny 10

Incheon 20/13 Sunny 0

Suwon 23/13 Sunny 0

Cheongju 25/14 Sunny 0

Daejeon 25/14 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 25/13 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 23/15 Sunny 0

Jeonju 24/15 Sunny 0

Gwangju 25/15 Sunny 0

Jeju 21/17 Cloudy 10

Daegu 28/16 Sunny 0

Busan 24/16 Sunny 0

