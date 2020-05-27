Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 May 27, 2020
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/13 Sunny 10
Incheon 20/13 Sunny 0
Suwon 23/13 Sunny 0
Cheongju 25/14 Sunny 0
Daejeon 25/14 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 25/13 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 23/15 Sunny 0
Jeonju 24/15 Sunny 0
Gwangju 25/15 Sunny 0
Jeju 21/17 Cloudy 10
Daegu 28/16 Sunny 0
Busan 24/16 Sunny 0
(END)
