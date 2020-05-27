Population mobility rises 4.6 in April on easing of social distancing rules
SEJONG, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Koreans who changed residences to a different region rose in April, data showed Wednesday, after the nation eased social distancing rules over the stabilization of the coronavirus outbreak.
The number of people who changed their residences increased 4.6 percent last month from a year earlier to 614,000, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
In March, the figure dropped 9.4 percent on-year.
The population mobility rate -- the number of those changing residences for every 100 people -- also rose 0.7 percentage point to 14.6 percent.
South Korea had reported hundreds of new virus cases per day in late February and early March but appeared to bring the outbreak under control.
An apparent stabilization of the outbreak prompted the government to relax social distancing rules in mid-April, but officials have warned that a new wave of infections could come at anytime because the virus can spread through people who have no symptoms.
The government's stricter regulations on mortgage loans, an effort to reduce household debt, also affected population mobility.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X grateful for recent U.S. breakthrough
-
2
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
(2nd LD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
5
(3rd LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, disrupt school reopening
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
3
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
4
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
5
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
Seoul sees double-digit rise in infections as club cluster balloons
-
3
(3rd LD) Club-linked virus cases still on rise ahead of further school reopening
-
4
(2nd LD) Club-linked virus cases still on rise ahead of further school reopening
-
5
(LEAD) More students to return to school despite virus risk