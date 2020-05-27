Mirae Asset fined for unfair business practices
All Headlines 10:21 May 27, 2020
SEJONG, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday it fined Mirae Asset Financial Group, a major financial conglomerate, 4.39 billion won (US$3.56 million) for unfair business practices.
Mirae Asset has been accused of allegedly awarding contracts to its affiliates, allowing them to pocket profits, the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said.
The unfair intra-affiliate trading was worth some 43 billion won, the FTC said.
But the FTC decided not to refer Mirae Asset Chairman Park Hyeon-joo to prosecutors for further investigation.
