Hanwha Eagles' ace 'very pleased' with KBO season debut following injury layoff

"Mainly, I needed to see where my stuff was, how good my fastball was, and the command of offspeed pitches," Bell told Yonhap News Agency in a phone interview Wednesday. "I was trying to get back into the groove of having my stuff be pretty good. My command of offspeed pitches was just a little bit off, but I felt like the sharpness and action of those pitches was exactly what I was looking for."

