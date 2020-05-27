BMW unveils face-lifted 5, 6 Series in S. Korea
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- BMW on Wednesday unveiled the face-lifted 5 and 6 Series models in South Korea to show its "strong and unwavering" commitment to the Northeast Asian market due to robust demand for its models.
The German carmaker held a digital world premiere at its driving center in Incheon, just west of Seoul, to reveal the upgraded BMW 523d sedan, the 530e plug-in hybrid sedan, and the BMW 640i xDrive Gran Turismo model, BMW Korea said in a statement.
"The fact that we can even host this event today at the Driving Center, underscores the decisive and comprehensive actions taken by Korea at an early stage, to slow the spread of the coronavirus," Pieter Nota, head of BMW sales, said in an online message for the event.
He underlined the importance of the Korean market, as the nation topped all other countries in terms of sales of BMW 5 Series models in Korea from January to April.
BMW said it plans to launch the three upgraded models in Korea in the fourth quarter of this year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X grateful for recent U.S. breakthrough
-
2
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
3
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
4
(3rd LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, disrupt school reopening
-
5
(4th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
3
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
4
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
5
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
Seoul sees double-digit rise in infections as club cluster balloons
-
3
(3rd LD) Club-linked virus cases still on rise ahead of further school reopening
-
4
Greater Seoul area continues to see double-digit rise in infections
-
5
U.S. nuclear forces are ready and deter all adversaries, including N. Korea: Pentagon official