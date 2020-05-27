(LEAD) BMW unveils face-lifted 5, 6 Series in S. Korea
(ATTN: ADDS Jan-April sales in last para)
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- BMW on Wednesday unveiled the face-lifted 5 and 6 Series models in South Korea to show its "strong and unwavering" commitment to the Northeast Asian market due to robust demand for its models.
The German carmaker held a digital world premiere at its driving center in Incheon, just west of Seoul, to reveal the upgraded BMW 523d sedan, the 530e plug-in hybrid sedan, and the BMW 640i xDrive Gran Turismo model, BMW Korea said in a statement.
"The fact that we can even host this event today at the Driving Center, underscores the decisive and comprehensive actions taken by Korea at an early stage, to slow the spread of the coronavirus," Pieter Nota, head of BMW sales, said in an online message for the event.
He underlined the importance of the Korean market, as the nation topped all other countries in terms of sales of BMW 5 Series models in Korea from January to April.
BMW said it plans to launch the three upgraded models in Korea in the fourth quarter of this year.
From January to April, BMW Group Korea, which sells BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce models, sold a total of 18,669 vehicles, up 39 percent from 14,146 units in the year-ago period.
