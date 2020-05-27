KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 39,200 UP 1,250
DaelimInd 86,500 UP 2,900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,500 UP 2,400
ShinhanGroup 29,750 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 154,000 DN 3,500
HITEJINRO 36,400 UP 300
Yuhan 51,600 DN 200
SLCORP 13,800 0
AmoreG 55,500 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 98,100 UP 300
BukwangPharm 25,850 DN 600
ILJIN MATERIALS 47,400 DN 2,400
TaekwangInd 760,000 UP 8,000
HankookShellOil 268,500 UP 5,500
SsangyongCement 5,120 0
KISWire 14,550 UP 50
LotteFood 380,000 UP 4,000
NEXENTIRE 6,210 UP 190
CHONGKUNDANG 96,300 DN 700
KCC 154,000 DN 500
ORION Holdings 14,500 DN 50
SBC 9,920 UP 190
Hyundai M&F INS 24,150 DN 350
JWPHARMA 33,750 DN 500
TONGYANG 1,625 DN 40
LGInt 14,800 UP 650
DongkukStlMill 4,400 UP 100
Daesang 25,600 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,340 0
Donga Socio Holdings 97,300 DN 700
SK hynix 81,400 DN 500
Youngpoong 520,000 UP 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,200 UP 1,450
SamsungF&MIns 193,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,100 UP 2,500
Kogas 29,150 UP 700
Hanwha 20,200 UP 550
DB HiTek 30,600 DN 2,100
CJ 89,100 UP 300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10500 UP250
